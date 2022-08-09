India’s Strength Is in Unity, Dividing People on Caste Will Weaken Us: UP CM

"When we are divided on the basis of caste, creed, religion, region and language, it only divides our strength, weakens India, hinder development and gives rise to disorder and anarchy that can create a crisis on the independence of the country," he said.

Our biggest resolve should be to not allow India to weaken again in any way, the Chief Minister said.

Adityanath said all of us are fortunate that when 75 years of independence will be completed this year, the whole country will witness 'Amrit Mahotsav'.

He said,