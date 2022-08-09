PM Narendra Modi’s Assets Increase by Rs 30 Lakh Since March 2021-22

The value of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s moveable assets increased by Rs 26.13 lakh, from Rs 1,97,68,885 at the end of March 2021 to Rs 2,23,82,504 at the end of March 2022, according to his latest declaration of assets on the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) website.

With details provided up to 31 March this year, the declaration includes a fixed deposit, bank balance, National Savings Certificates, life insurance policies, bank balance, jewellery, and cash in hand.