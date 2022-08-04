Independence Day 2022: Ideas, Tips & Interesting Facts To Include in Speech
Do not miss these ideas, tips and interesting facts to improve your speech for Independence Day 2022
India is all set to celebrate its 76th Independence Day on 15 August this year. The government has launched 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' to commemorate 75 years of independence and honour the glorious history of its people, culture, and achievements.
The celebrations for the 75th year of independence began on 12 March 2011, in a 75-week countdown and will come to an end on 15 August 2022.
‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign is also a part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. The aim is to encourage people to bring the Indian flag home and hoist it.
Here are a few tips and interesting facts that will help you prepare your speech for Independence Day in English.
Every year, schools and organisations celebrate Independence Day with special events, performances, and competitions. Students prepare Independence Day speeches with the help of their teachers for competitions, essays, etc.
Independence Day 2022: Tips for a Better Speech
Make sure to keep the Independence Day speech short and crisp as kids may not be able to learn a lengthy one.
Keep the speech simple so that it is easy for kids to learn it. Don't stuff the Independence Day speech with difficult words and too many confusing facts together.
Take ample time to research ad prepare your speech, make sure to cross-check all the facts included in the speech to make it error-free.
Make the kids practise the speech multiple times before the actual day of the competition.
Independence Day 2022: Ideas and Interesting Facts For Speech
Here are a few interesting facts that you can include in your Independence Day speech:
India got its independence from the British rule on 15 August 1947.
We are celebrating 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' on the occasion of India completing 75 years of Independence.
India's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru had hoisted the Indian national flag above the Lahori Gate of Red Fort in Delhi on 15 August 1947. It has become a tradition followed by the prime minister addressing the nation.
The sacrifices of all the freedom fighters such as MK Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Vallabhbhai Patel, Bhagat Singh, Chandra Shekhar Azad, Subhas Chandra Bose and millions of others whose names are not even known should be given special honor and not be forgotten among the events and celebrations.
India's national anthem 'Jana Gana Mana' was originally composed by Rabindranath Tagore in Bengali as 'Bharoto Bhagyo Bidhata.'
Bhimrao Ambedkar, who was India's first Minister of Law and Justice, was the chief architect of the Constitution of India.
The Tricolour or Tiranga, the Indian flag has three stripes of three colours. The saffron colour represents courage and sacrifice, the white colour represents truth, peace and purity while the green colour represents prosperity. The Ashok Chakra in the middle represents the Laws of Dharma (righteousness).
