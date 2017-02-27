Chandra Shekhar Azad, A Badass Revolutionary The British Feared

But when Gandhiji suspended the Non-Cooperation movement in 1922, Azad was deeply disappointed and decided to embrace the violent way to wrest freedom from the colonisers.

He met another firebrand revolutionary Ram Prasad Bismil who had formed the Hindustan Republican Association (HRA), a revolutionary organisation.

Bismil was impressed by Azad, when Azad reportedly put his hand over a lamp and did not remove it till his skin burnt. From that day he came to be known as Chandra Shekhar Azad among the people.