'Fascism, Distraction from Bihar Caste Survey': INDIA Bloc On NewsClick Raids

INDIA bloc opposition parties have come down heavily on the raids conducted on several individuals—journalists and commentators—associated with the NewsClick media organisation, On early Tuesday morning, the homes of multiple NewsClick journalists were raided by the Delhi police, and many are being questioned at the moment.
In a joint statement released by INDIA bloc, the opposition said it strongly condemns the "government’s fresh attack on the media."
In the last nine years, the BJP government has deliberately persecuted and suppressed the media by deployinginvestigative agencies to suppress the British Broadcasting Corporation, Newslaundry, Dainik Bhaskar, Bharat Samachar, the Kashmir Walla, the Wire etc., and most recently the journalists of NewsClick.- Joint Statement by INDIA bloc
The statement also criticised the BJP government for trying to "convert the media into a mouthpiece for its partisan and ideological interests."
The BJP government’s coercive actions are invariably directed against only those media organisations and journalists that speak truth to power. Ironically, the BJP government is paralysed when it comes to taking action against those journalists inciting hatred and divisiveness in the nation.- Joint Statement by INDIA bloc
CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury said that the Delhi police came to his residence too, to question a comrade who lives with him, whose son works at NewsClick.
“Police came to my residence because there is a comrade who lives with me, who works in our office, whose son works with Newsclick. So they came to question him...They took his laptop and cell phone, and went away. Why? What are the charges, what are they investigating. Nobody knows. If this is an attempt at trying to muzzle the media, that the media has faced earlier and will handle it. But what is the issue? That the country must know,” Yechury told ANI.
Among those raided include NewsClick Editor Prabir Purkayastha, video journalist Abhisar Sharma, political commentator and senior journalist Aunindyo Chakravarty, veteran journalist Paranjoy Guha Thakurta, Bhasha Singh, Bappa Sinha, and Urmilesh, and multiple others.
'Distraction From Bihar Caste Census Survey': Pawan Khera
Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera called it a ‘distraction’ tactic by the Modi government, a day after the Bihar caste census. “When he faces questions from out of syllabus, he resorts to the only counter he has in his predictable syllabus – DISTRACTION,” Khera tweeted.
Congress MP Pramod Tiwari called the raids a sign of dictatorship.
"I feel that dictatorship has come... This is a message from the BJP to all the journalists. The way media is being attacked from all corners..financially, socially. We have always strived against terrorism, but if in lieu of that, journalists will be targeted, we will always condemn it in the harshest of terms,” Tiwari told ANI.
In August 2023, The New York Times had published an investigation alleging that NewsClick is one of the organisations funded by US-based tech mogul Neville Roy Singham for "pushing Chinese propaganda." The report had claimed that Singham's networks fuelled disinformation and influenced mainstream narratives by promoting pro-China messages.
'Journalists Who Don't Do Ji Huzoori Being Punished': RJD's Manoj Jha
RJD MP Manoj Jha called the raids of a fascist state. “Look at the names, look at their long careers...they have not done ‘ji huzoori’ to the government,” Jha said.
"This is the most unfortunate thing... Why are you calling them Delhi Police... They are under HM Amit Shah and nothing takes place without his consent... Those who deny to join their (BJP) 'Bhajan Mandali', they do like this against them... What are they trying to show from all these... This incident will be written in the history and this step of the government will cost them...,” Jha told ANI.
Meanwhile, Anurag Thakur, Information Broadcasting Minister told reporters that “Agencies are free to carry out investigations.”
"I don't need to justify... If anyone has committed anything wrong, search agencies are free to carry out investigations against them under set guidelines," Thakur said.
JDU, DMK Leaders Criticise The Raids
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor called the raids an action of an "insecure and autocratic state."
JD(U) national president Lalan Singh crticised the raids, alleging 'duplicity' by the BJP. "When a (section of) media promotes them (BJP), then that media is unbiased, whereas when another (section of) media criticises them, they face actions by CBI, ED and IT in a bid to intimidate them,” Singh told PTI.
DMK Spokesperson Saravanan Annadurai also condemned the raids. "This is the first time journalists are booked under UAPA. We have seen earlier how the BJP has tried to muzzle the press freedom. They are making serious allegations and these allegations must be backed by evidence," he told PTI.
AAP's Sanjay Singh alleged that PM Modi hasn't spoken against China's infiltration in India, even as NewsClick is being targeted for alleged funding by China.
"This is a strong attack on the freedom of the journalists and the fourth pillar of the Democracy which is media... PM Modi is not speaking anything against China's infiltration... but taking action against journalists and creating a drama," Sanjay Singh told ANI.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)