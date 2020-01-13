‘How to Prove I’m Indian?’ Muslim Driver Breaks Down Over NRC Fear

Irshad Ahmed, a cab driver in Mumbai, broke down while discussing his fears about the NRC. “I toil everyday and that is how I fend for my kids and send them to school. My father has passed away, so has my grandfather. I am from UP, and own no land. What proof will I give?”

Musician Sumit Roy, the passenger who recorded the video of Irshad speaking, told The Quint, “There was a fear and uneasiness in him. As I was leaving, we hugged each other. And then, he started weeping profusely.”