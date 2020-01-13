‘How to Prove I’m Indian?’ Muslim Driver Breaks Down Over NRC Fear

Politics
Meghnad Bose

Video editor: Veeru Krishan Mohan

“My heart starts pounding on just thinking about NRC. I don’t have land, neither do I have documents for land. What will I tell them to prove that I am an Indian?”
Irshad Ahmed, Cab Driver

Irshad Ahmed, a cab driver in Mumbai, broke down while discussing his fears about the NRC. “I toil everyday and that is how I fend for my kids and send them to school. My father has passed away, so has my grandfather. I am from UP, and own no land. What proof will I give?”

Musician Sumit Roy, the passenger who recorded the video of Irshad speaking, told The Quint, “There was a fear and uneasiness in him. As I was leaving, we hugged each other. And then, he started weeping profusely.”

‘Worried About My Children’

Irshad’s WhatsApp display picture is a photograph of his son Aafan Ahmed, and his WhatsApp status reads, “My life, my family”.
(Photo: The Quint)
(Photo: The Quint)

Worried about the future of his family members and what a prospective NRC could mean for them, Irshad asks, “What will they (the government) do? I can’t understand anything. I am working hard to get my kids educated. Will their education also be stopped someday due to this?”

“A person works so hard to raise his children well and see them go ahead in life. But what if I am sent to a detention camp, and what if my kids are sent with me? What if they send us off together?”

“Are they just scaring us, or will they actually do this? What wrong have we done to deserve this? We are merely doing our work, what is our crime?” he adds.

“Ensure that those who are from here, get to stay here. We have no objection if you don’t allow illegal immigrants to stay. But if you remove those who are from here, where will we go? It’s not like we want to go to any of those three countries (Pakistan, Afghanistan, Bangladesh). Not only will they not accept us, but even we don’t want to go there. The conditions there are not good. Those three countries are not better than our country, India.”

‘Rich Will Get Away, Poor Will Be Worst Affected’

Irshad continues, “What is that camp (detention camp) they talk about… Just a few bathrooms for thousands of people. What will life in such a place be like? Just thinking of that I feel like I am having an attack. What will happen if such a thing actually is carried out? Who knows, will they actually do it? I don’t understand. I get worried just thinking about it. What is this sudden burden that has come upon us? How do we tell them that yes, we are Indians? What proof do I have? I have been driving this car for three years. I have that, I have bank details.”

“But a lot of people have land that belonged to their parents and grandparents. They will have documents for that. The wealthy will get away. We, who work and earn our daily wages, are the ones who will mostly get stuck in this mess. Those who have land, and proof of owning it for the last 50 to 70 years, are safe. I don’t have any such proof.”

Passenger Who Recorded Irshad’s Video Recounts the Interaction

Artist and musician Sumit Roy, the passenger who recorded the video of Irshad speaking, recounts the experience. “There was a fear and uneasiness in him which I couldn’t do anything about. He asked me if I am a Hindu or a Muslim. I told him that I am a Hindu. We can never understand their fear or walk in their shoes. He kept talking about this, asking what he can possibly say to his kids and his family members to assuage their fears.”

“Then, as I was leaving, we hugged each other. And then, he started weeping profusely.”
Sumit Roy, Artiste

