Is Modi’s Untruth About NRC an Attempt to Stop Growing Protests?

It’s not just Amit Shah who mentioned the nationwide NRC in Parliament, President Ram Nath Kovind did so as well.

As you might remember from your Civics classes in childhood, the President of India’s speeches in Parliament are essentially government communication and are written based on the aid and advice of the Union Cabinet. And no, this isn’t a conspiracy theory – this is the mandated role of the President as the nominal head of state in our democracy.

So, coming to the point, here’s what President Ram Nath Kovind told a joint session of the joint Houses of Parliament on 20 June:



“Illegal infiltrators pose a major threat to our internal security. This is leading to social imbalance in many parts of the country, as well as putting a huge pressure on limited livelihood opportunities. My Government has decided to implement the process of ‘National Register of Citizens’ on priority basis in areas affected by infiltration.”