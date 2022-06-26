Maharashtra Live: Aaditya Thackeray, Sanjay Raut Dare Rebels To Quit Shiv Sena

Meanwhile, Thackeray dared Shinde and other 'rebels' to contest elections and form a party in the name of their own fathers and not Balasaheb Thackeray. "If you (rebel camp) have the courage, seek votes in the name of your fathers. Balasaheb’s name cannot be used by others. The Shiv Sena is like fire, do not put your feet in it, you will be scorched,” he said after the rebel MLAs named their faction of the party – Shiv Sena Balasaheb.