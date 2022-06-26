Maharashtra Live: Aaditya Thackeray, Sanjay Raut Dare Rebels To Quit Shiv Sena
Catch all the live updates from the political crisis in Maharashtra here.
As the stand-off between 'rebel' Shiv Sena MLAs led by state Cabinet Minister Eknath Shinde and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray continues, the future of the ruling Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance looks increasingly uncertain. As per the latest development, Shinde has called for a meeting of all MLAs camping at the Guwahati hotel at 12 pm to discuss the future course of action.
Sources claim that the 'rebel' MLA had earlier conducted a midnight meeting with BJP leader and former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.
Meanwhile, Thackeray dared Shinde and other 'rebels' to contest elections and form a party in the name of their own fathers and not Balasaheb Thackeray. "If you (rebel camp) have the courage, seek votes in the name of your fathers. Balasaheb’s name cannot be used by others. The Shiv Sena is like fire, do not put your feet in it, you will be scorched,” he said after the rebel MLAs named their faction of the party – Shiv Sena Balasaheb.
Sena workers vandalised homes and offices of several 'rebel' MLAs including Eknath Shinde's office in Thane.
Protests were organised outside Shinde's office in support of the disgruntled MLA where effigies of Uddhav Thackeray were burnt by party cadre.
NCP chief Sharad Pawar held a meeting with Uddhav Thackeray.
The Assembly Secretariat on Saturday, 25 June, called upon Maharashtra Advocate General Ashutosh Kumbhakoni, seeking legal advice on the current political crisis.
Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut on Friday, 24 June, had said that the party cadre will take to the streets if needed.
Union Minister Ramdas Athawale said that rebel leader Eknath Shinde will support the BJP to form the government in the state.
The Sena on Thursday, 23 June, said that the party will even consider the rebel group's demand of quitting the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance.
'If You Have The Guts, Leave Shiv Sena and Contest Elections': Aditya Thackeray
Aaditya Thackeray in a statement to the media dared the 'rebel' MLAs to quit the Shiv Sena and face elections. "If you think what we have done is wrong, then resign and face elections. We are ready," he said.
'For How Long Will You Hide in Guwahati?' – Raut Takes a Dig at Rebels
In an early morning tweet, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut took a dig at rebel MLAs saying they won't be able to hide in Guwahati for long and will eventually have to return to Mumbai.
'People Trust a Shiv Sena Led by Uddhav Thackeray': Sanjay Raut
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut took a dig at 'rebel' MLAs stating that people will only accept a Shiv Sena which is led by Uddhav Thackeray. "Those who have left the party should use the name of their fathers to seek vote," he said.
