Maharashtra: MVA Moves SC, Seeks Suspension of Eknath Shinde, 15 Rebel MLAs
After losing power, the MVA has moved the Supreme Court seeking the suspension of 16 rebel Shiv Sena MLAs.
After losing power, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance on Friday, 1 July, moved the Supreme Court, seeking the suspension of 16 rebel Shiv Sena MLAs till the deputy speaker decides the disqualification petitions filed against them.
Shiv Sena chief whip Sunil Prabhu has sought the suspension of newly inducted Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and 15 more rebel MLAs against whom disqualification petitions are filed, till a final decision is taken on their disqualification
The plea also seeks an order restraining them "from entering the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly or participating in any proceeding related to the House till the final adjudication of the disqualification proceedings against them."
While Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal mentioned the matter in the apex court for urgent hearing, the court listed it for 11 July, when it will also resume hearing the pleas by the rebels regarding the disqualification proceedings against them.
It is argued in the new application that despite the rebellion carried out by the Eknath Shinde faction, the original Shiv Sena political party remains under the leadership of Uddhav Thackeray, reported LiveLaw.
"The delinquent MLAs who have been acting as pawns of the BJP, thereby committing the constitutional sin of defection, ought not to be allowed to perpetuate their sin even for a single day by permitting them to continue as Members of the Assembly," the plea has been quoted as stating.
This comes a day after Eknath Shinde was sworn in as chief minister of Maharashtra government comprising of the BJP and the rebel Shiv Sena faction, while the BJP's Devendra Fadnavis took oath as deputy CM.
Uddhav Thackeray had resigned as chief minister on Wednesday, after a long-drawn rebellion within his party with 39 MLAs shifting their allegiance to Shinde.
The Assembly speaker has issued disqualification notices to 16 rebel MLAs, including Shinde, last Saturday, after the MVA sought their removal.
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.