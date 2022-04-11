'Had Ram Not Been Born, What Issue Would BJP Have Raised?': Uddhav Thackeray

Speaking at a virtual campaign for Kohlapur North, CM Thackeray also said that the Shiv Sena has always been committed to the "bhagva" (saffron) and Hindutva.

Thackeray's remarks come as a feud between the Sena and the BJP at the Centre continues.

On 5 April, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on 5 April had attached Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's property in connection with a Rs 1,034 crore Patra Chawl land scam case.

Dubbing the raids as a matter of "political revenge," Raut had told reporters that he is being targeted for the past two years. In January, Raut had said that "some senior BJP leaders" had asked him to switch sides and warned that central agencies will "fix" him otherwise.