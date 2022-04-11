'Had Ram Not Been Born, What Issue Would BJP Have Raised?': Uddhav Thackeray
"The BJP doesn't have the patent for Hindutva," Thackeray was quoted as saying.
Taking a jibe against the BJP's politics, Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday, 10 April, said that the saffron party would not have any concerns to raise if Lord Ram had never been born.
Stating that the BJP does not hold the patent on Hindutva, Thackeray was by news agency PTI as saying:
"The BJP doesn't have the patent for Hindutva. I wonder had Lord Ram not been born what issue the BJP would have raised in politics. Since BJP is bereft of issues it is talking about religion and (spreading) hatred."
Speaking at a virtual campaign for Kohlapur North, CM Thackeray also said that the Shiv Sena has always been committed to the "bhagva" (saffron) and Hindutva.
Thackeray's remarks come as a feud between the Sena and the BJP at the Centre continues.
On 5 April, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on 5 April had attached Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's property in connection with a Rs 1,034 crore Patra Chawl land scam case.
Dubbing the raids as a matter of "political revenge," Raut had told reporters that he is being targeted for the past two years. In January, Raut had said that "some senior BJP leaders" had asked him to switch sides and warned that central agencies will "fix" him otherwise.
