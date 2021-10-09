'Act of Vengeance, Revenge': Sharad Pawar on IT Raids Targeting Ajit Pawar

Sources further confirmed that the raids were being conducted in a case of possible tax evasion.

Earlier, Ajit had confirmed the news of the raids.

“It is their duty to investigate if they found some irregularities, but it's very unfortunate that our families and friends are targeted by agencies only because of political vendetta," he had said.

He was further quoted by Hindustan Times as saying that his “only grief” was that they conducted raids on the premises related to his three sisters.

"If raids were conducted because they are my sisters, then people of the state should think about the level (at which) the central agencies are being misused,” he added.



Earlier, in July, the Enforcement Directorate said that it had attached properties amounting to nearly Rs 65.75 crore in connection with the alleged Maharashtra State Co-operative (MSC) Bank fraud. Pawar was named in this Rs 25,000-crore scam.