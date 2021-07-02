MCS Bank Scam: ED Attaches Rs 65 Cr Assets Linked to Ajit Pawar
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar was named in the ₹ 25,000 crore scam.
The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday, 1 July said that it has attached properties amounting to around Rs 65.75 crore in connection with the alleged Maharashtra State Co-operative (MSC) Bank fraud.
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar has been named in the ₹ 25,000 crore scam.
As per an official at the central agency, assets including land, building, and plant and machinery of Jarandeshwar Sahkari Sugar Karkhana (sugar mill), situated at Satara, have been seized under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.
A company by the name of Sparkling Soil Pvt Ltd is the majority shareholder of the sugar mill and upon a probe, the central agency found that it is linked to Pawar and his wife, Sunetra Ajit Pawar.
The official also said that it was revealed that MSC bank conducted auction of the sugar mill in 2010 at undervalued price, without following due procedures, IANS reported.
He added, "Pawar was one of the prominent and influential members of Board of Directors of MSCB at the relevant time. The mill was purchased by Guru Commodity Services Pvt Ltd and was immediately leased to Jarandeshwar Sugar Mills Pvt Ltd, which is presently operating the Jarandeshwar sugar mill," he said
A month ahead of the Maharashtra assembly elections in 2019, the ED had registered a case of money laundering against NCP chief Sharad Pawar and his nephew Ajit Pawar on the basis of a Bombay High Court order.
At present, the ED's moves comes at a time when the Shiv Sena and its two ruling allies – the NCP and the Congress – are facing uncertainty in their relationship.
(With inputs from IANS)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.