Former Manipur Congress President Govindas Konthoujam Joins BJP

"Manipur and the whole North East has received immense importance under Prime Minister Modi. Development is visible in the last four and a half years in Manipur. Under the guidance of Prime Minister Modi, Manipur is peacefully progressing to greater heights," he added.

Calling Konthoujam, an old friend, Singh mentioned that he was supposed to leave Congress along with him but due to a communication gap he did not do so. "Now he has joined us, we will work together to show the world that Manipur will progress to reach a new height of development," Singh said.

Manipur BJP chief Sharda Devi said that Konthoujam joined the party to serve the people and work for the development of the state.