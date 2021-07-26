Watch: Silver Medallist Mirabai Chanu Returns to India From Tokyo Olympics

After winning India’s first at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Mirabai Chanu returned to the country on Monday evening.

The ace weightlifter clinched Silver on Saturday morning, giving India a first medal in the sport since 2000 Karnam Malleswari won Bronze in Sydney.

Mirabai won Silver after she lifted a total of 202kg (87kg+115kg), finishing behind Gold medallist China's Hou Zhihui.