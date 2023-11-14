EC Issues Notices to AAP, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Over Comments Against PM Modi

The Election Commission (EC) on Tuesday, 11 November, issued show-cause notices to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra over their comments against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Reason behind the notices: While the EC's notice against the AAP was over alleged "disparaging remarks" the party made against Modi on social media, the notice against Vadra was over alleged "unverified" statements.
Taking cognisance of a complaint filed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) against Vadra, in which the party alleged that she made "false" statements against Modi at an election rally in Madhya Pradesh, the commission asked her to explain her position by 8:00 PM on Thursday, 16 November.
The statement in question is said to be regarding a claim made by Vadra over the privatisation of public sector undertakings by the Centre.
