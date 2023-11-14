EC Issues Notices to AAP, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Over Comments Against PM Modi

The Election Commission (EC) on Tuesday, 11 November, issued show-cause notices to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra over their comments against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Reason behind the notices: While the EC's notice against the AAP was over alleged "disparaging remarks" the party made against Modi on social media, the notice against Vadra was over alleged "unverified" statements.