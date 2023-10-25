Congress Submits Complaints To EC Against Amit Shah, Himanta Biswa Sarma

A delegation of senior Congress leaders on Wednesday, 25 October, met Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and other representatives of the Election Commission of India (ECI) to submit a list of complaints against Home Minister Amit Shah, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and other Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, accusing them of raising "divisive" issues.

The delegation consisted of Jairam Ramesh, Salman Khurshid, Manikrao Thakre, Revanath Reddy, Uttam Kumar Reddy, and Bhatti Vikramarka.

Complaint against Amit Shah: In its complaint against Amit Shah, the party claimed that the Home Minister had said, "Bhupesh Baghel’s Government for appeasement politics and vote bank politics, lynched Chhattisgarh’s son Bhuneshwar Sahoo and got him killed" and allegedly sought votes by stating, “Bharatiya Janata Party has pledged that we will bring justice to Bhuvneshwar Sahoo’s killers and in his honour, we are fielding his father Shri. Ishwar Sahoo as a candidate in the elections.”