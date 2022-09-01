ADVERTISEMENT
Arvind Kejriwal Wins Trust Vote in Delhi Assembly, Gets 58 Votes
The AAP, which has 62 seats in the 70-member strong Delhi Assembly, won with 58 votes.
Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government won the floor test in the Delhi Assembly on Wednesday, 1 September, amid a political slugfest in the national capital over the excise policy. The party, which enjoys a majority of 62 seats in the 70-member strong Assembly, won with 58 votes.
(This is a developing story and will be updated with more details.)
Topics: Arvind Kejriwal AAP Delhi
