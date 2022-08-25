54 AAP MLAs Attend Meet Called by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Others 'Unreachable'
The Delhi CM had called the meeting to discuss alleged poaching attempts by the BJP.
With the political slugfest in Delhi likely to intensify, 54 out of 62 Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs met Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in his residence at around 11 am on Thursday, 25 August, to discuss alleged poaching attempts by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
This comes a day after AAP leaders alleged that MLAs were being offered Rs 20 crore to switch to the BJP.
AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said that 54 legislators attended the meet while seven are out of station and Health Minister Satyendar Jain is in jail.
He also said that some of the party's MLAs were "probably stuck in traffic."
"We were not able to contact some of our MLAs as they were probably stuck in traffic, but we want to assure the people of Delhi that the AAP government will not fall. I want to assure you that all the legislators would be present at the meeting," he said while speaking to the press outside Kejriwal's residence.
Bharadwaj further said that all AAP MLAs, including CM Kejriwal, were going to Rajghat to "pray" for the failure of the saffron party's "Operation Lotus", and urged central agencies to probe from where "the BJP got Rs 800 crore to buy AAP MLAs."
'BJP Trying To Topple Delhi Govt'
Further, AAP leader Atishi said, "BJP has been trying for days to topple Delhi government. Our MLAs are being offered money and being threatened. Delhi deputy chief minister was threatened too. This is not the first such attempt. BJP has attempted Operation Lotus earlier too. They've always failed, they'll always fail."
"MLAs are being contacted. Yesterday, the message was communicated and the MLAs with whom contact could not be established will be done and all MLAs will be present in the meeting," she added.
"MLAs are being contacted... all MLAs will be present in the meeting. BJP is preparing to break 40 MLAs," AAP MLA Dilip Pandey was quoted as saying by news agency ANI ahead of the meet.
"Yesterday, message was communicated and the MLAs with whom contact could not be established will be done and all MLAs will be present in the meeting," he added.
The AAP has 62 MLAs in the 70-member Delhi Assembly.
The Kejriwal government has also convened a special session of the Delhi Assembly on Friday, 26 August, over the CBI probes and ED raids against its ministers and alleged "poaching" efforts by the BJP.
Meanwhile, the BJP challenged AAP to reveal the names of those who allegedly contacted its MLAs with an offer to switch sides and charged that the Kejriwal-led party was trying hard to divert attention from the Delhi government's 'liquor scam'.
(With inputs from PTI and ANI.)
Topics: Manish Sisodia AAP Delhi
