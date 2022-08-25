54 AAP MLAs Attend Meet Called by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Others 'Unreachable'

With the political slugfest in Delhi likely to intensify, 54 out of 62 Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs met Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in his residence at around 11 am on Thursday, 25 August, to discuss alleged poaching attempts by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

This comes a day after AAP leaders alleged that MLAs were being offered Rs 20 crore to switch to the BJP.

AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said that 54 legislators attended the meet while seven are out of station and Health Minister Satyendar Jain is in jail.

He also said that some of the party's MLAs were "probably stuck in traffic."

"We were not able to contact some of our MLAs as they were probably stuck in traffic, but we want to assure the people of Delhi that the AAP government will not fall. I want to assure you that all the legislators would be present at the meeting," he said while speaking to the press outside Kejriwal's residence.