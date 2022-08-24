'Accept Rs 20 Crore or Face Sisodia's Fate': AAP Alleges Threat Calls From BJP

Singh further claimed that BJP leaders had admitted that the case against Sisodia was false.

"After being threatened, AAP MLAs said that the case against Sisodia was false. BJP leaders said they are also aware but this is the tactic," he said.

AAP leader Somnath Bharti also claimed that he was approached by a BJP leader whom he has known for several years. "As I resisted him, he finally got fed up and said BJP will finish the AAP government at any cost," Bharti claimed.

AAP MLA Sanjeev Jha, meanwhile, claimed that he was offered Rs 25 crore if he managed to "take some MLAs with me."

"I asked the BJP leader what will happen if I don't oblige. The BJP leader cited the example of Manish Sisodia," the Burari legislator said.

AAP MLA Kuldeep Kumar similarly claimed to have been approached by a BJP leader, who said that they had been "tasked" with breaking the AAP.