'Recognise Fake Nationalists': Priyanka Gandhi at Congress Protest Over Agnipath

The country has been seeing widespread protests across different states against the scheme.

The Agnipath scheme, announced on June 14, provides for the recruitment of youths in the age bracket of 17-and-half to 21 years for only four years with a provision to retain 25 percent of them for 15 more years. Later, the government extended the upper age limit to 23 years for recruitment in 2022.

The personnel to be recruited under the new scheme will be known as Agniveers. A major objective of the scheme is to bring down the average age of military personnel and cut ballooning salary and pension bills. However, the protesting youth argued that 4 years is very little time, and not being retained in the army will render them unemployable and thus is financially insecure.

(With inputs from PTI.)