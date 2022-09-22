CBI, ED Investigations: A Look at BJP Leaders Under Central Agencies’ Scanner

The investigation revealed that during the Congress-led UPA government, 43 of the 72 politicians, close to 60 percent, belonged to opposition parties.

However, during the BJP-led NDA's eight years of governance, which has seen a shrinking opposition, 118 of at least 124 prominent leaders – nearly 95 percent – who faced CBI probes belonged to opposition parties.

The Quint takes a look at the BJP leaders who are currently under investigation by central agencies such as the CBI and the ED, and looks at the status of the probe against leaders belonging to the ruling party.