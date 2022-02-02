2022 Elections: To Fight BJP, Opposition Must Look Beyond Opportunism

The opposition political space in India has been seized by dynasts, and the worry is the silence of the intelligentsia, party members and masses. In contemporary politics, what is more perturbing is the combination of political opportunism and the crumbling doctrine of coalition. The dilly-dallying by regional parties, the directionless approach of the ‘grand old party’ of the country, and the subsequent loss of narrative are contributing to the rise of what one can call the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ‘hegemony’ in India.

Rajni Kothari introduced the concept of ‘The Congress System in India’. He underscored, “The Indian system can be described as a system of one-party dominance ... It consists of a party of consensus and parties of pressure. The latter function on the margin and, indeed, the concept of a margin of pressure is of great importance in this system.” In the present context, the growing hegemony of the BJP in Indian politics can be seen in this light. The BJP has developed an efficient and large political network. The nature of the political party has changed since its inception and the progress from the cow belt to the coffee house presidencies is remarkable.