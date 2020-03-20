COVID-19: Raje, Son Self-Isolate After Attending Party With Kanika
Former Rajasthan chief minister and BJP leader Vasundhara Raje on Friday, 20 March, announced that she and her son Dushyant Singh have self-quarantined themselves after they recently attended a dinner party in Lucknow, at which singer Kanika Kapoor was also present.
Kapoor announced on Friday that she had tested positive for COVID-19.
Raje also tweeted the same in Hindi.
Raje took to Twitter to announce the information and added that she and her son were taking all the necessary precautions.
However, Dushyant, who is an MP, has attended Parliament since the party. According to India Today, he was sitting with Surendra Nagar Nishikant and Manoj Tewari in the Central Hall on Thursday.
The party was also attended by other top bureaucrats, including Uttar Pradesh Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh.
The report further said that the Uttar Pradesh health department has started calling everyone who attended the party and is asking them to isolate themselves and report in case they show any symptoms of novel coronavirus.
Kapoor on Friday confirmed the news by sharing a post on her official Instagram account, where she claimed that she began to develop flu-like symptoms four days ago.
According to her post, she had flown in to India from London 10 days ago.
(With inputs from India Today.)
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)