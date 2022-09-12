Fraudsters Dupe SII of Over Rs 1 Crore by Posing as CEO Poonawalla on WhatsApp

Pune-based vaccine manufacturer Serum Institute of India (SII) has been duped of more than Rs 1 crore by fraudsters who asked for a money transfer posing as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Adar Poonawalla on WhatsApp.

The police said that the incident took place between last Wednesday and Thursday.

The company's finance manager has since lodged a police complaint. A first information report (FIR) has been registered for charges including cheating and offences under the Information Technology Act, senior inspector Pratap Mankar told PTI.