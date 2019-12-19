BJP Gujarat Secy: Insects Out and Squirming Means Medicine Correct

Though Vaghela’s tweet doesn’t mention the CAA, NRC or indeed any of the protests against them, the politician would be hard-pressed to explain what other context he could have possibly posted this in, especially given that there were several massive gatherings against the CAA-NRC on the same day, including in Gujarat.

Vaghela is also a former President of the Gujarat division of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), the youth wing of the BJP.