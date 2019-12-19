BJP Gujarat Secy: Insects Out and Squirming Means Medicine Correct
On 19 December, a day that saw many large protests against CAA-NRC, BJP Gujarat Secy Pradipsinh Vaghela posted a seemingly controversial and disparaging tweet.
On 19 December, a day that saw many large protests against CAA-NRC, BJP Gujarat Secy Pradipsinh Vaghela posted a seemingly controversial and disparaging tweet.(Photo: The Quint)

BJP Gujarat Secy: Insects Out and Squirming Means Medicine Correct

Meghnad Bose
Politics

On 19 December, a day that saw numerous large protests against CAA and NRC across the country, BJP Gujarat Secretary Pradipsinh Vaghela posted a seemingly controversial and disparaging tweet.

He wrote on Twitter at 9:57 pm on Thursday, “On spraying the medicine, the insects came out and started squirming. This makes it clear that the medicine is absolutely the correct one.”

Though Vaghela’s tweet doesn’t mention the CAA, NRC or indeed any of the protests against them, the politician would be hard-pressed to explain what other context he could have possibly posted this in, especially given that there were several massive gatherings against the CAA-NRC on the same day, including in Gujarat.

Vaghela is also a former President of the Gujarat division of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), the youth wing of the BJP.

Also Read : In Photos: Anti-CAA Protests Erupt Across India, Hundreds Detained

Follow our Politics section for more stories.

    Loading...