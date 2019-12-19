In Photos: Anti-CAA Protests Erupt Across India, Hundreds Detained

Defying unprecedented prohibitory orders across regions, simultaneous protests broke out on Thursday, 19 December, in multiple cities against the newly amended citizenship act, prompting authorities to detain a large number of activists and students and clamp down on mobile services in parts of the national capital and other states.

While the protests remained largely peaceful at most places with the agitators depending on slogans and placards to express their opposition to the new law and what they called 'barbaric police action' against students of Jamia Millia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University, there were reports of violent clashes and arson from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Rail and road traffic was hit across several states.