In Photos: Anti-CAA Protests Erupt Across India, Hundreds Detained
Police personnel detain Samajwadi Party workers during a protest against Citizenship (Amendment) Act, in Prayagraj.
Police personnel detain Samajwadi Party workers during a protest against Citizenship (Amendment) Act, in Prayagraj.(Photo: PTI)

Defying unprecedented prohibitory orders across regions, simultaneous protests broke out on Thursday, 19 December, in multiple cities against the newly amended citizenship act, prompting authorities to detain a large number of activists and students and clamp down on mobile services in parts of the national capital and other states.

While the protests remained largely peaceful at most places with the agitators depending on slogans and placards to express their opposition to the new law and what they called 'barbaric police action' against students of Jamia Millia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University, there were reports of violent clashes and arson from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Rail and road traffic was hit across several states.

Protesters arrive to participate in a rally against the amended Citizenship Act and NRC, at August Kranti Maidan in Mumbai.&nbsp;
(Photo: PTI)
Protesters tie their hands with ropes during a demonstration against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, at Mandi House, in New Delhi.
(Photo: PTI)
A police personnel attempts to douse a burning vehicle after protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) turned violent at Madeyganj outpost in Lucknow.
(Photo: PTI)
Noted historian Ramachandra Guha being detained by police during a protest against amended Citizenship Act, at Town Hall in Bengaluru.
(Photo: PTI)
A protester offers a rose to police personnel during a demonstration against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi.&nbsp;
(Photo: PTI)
Indian police officers escort a man injured in police baton-charge during a protest against the amended citizenship law, in Ahmedabad.
(Photo: AP)
A woman wears a helmet with the words “The world is tired of hate” as she participates in a gathering protesting the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens in Dharamshala.
(Photo: AP)
Muslim protesters pray on a road near the historic Red Fort in New Delhi.
(Photo: AP)
Protestors shout slogans demanding the withdrawal of the Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens (NRC), in Kolkata.
(Photo: AP)
A protester shouts slogans after being detained by police in Hyderabad, India.
(Photo: AP)
Indian police detain a man during a protest against CAA in Ahmedabad.
(Photo: AP)

