'BJP's Bulldozer Will Leave 70% Delhi Homeless': Sisodia Writes to Amit Shah
"We will stop their bulldozers, even if we have to go to jail," the AAP leader said about demolitions in Delhi.
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday, 13 May, said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) plans to demolish the homes of 70 percent of the city's population. Sisodia said that he has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah urging him to stop the demolitions being conducted in the national capital during the anti-encroachment drives under the BJP-ruled civic body.
Addressing a virtual briefing on Friday, Sisodia said, "If you (BJP) take away the homes of 70 percent of Delhi's population, if you run a bulldozer over 70 percent of Delhi's population, then it will be the biggest destruction in the country. Aam Aadmi Party opposes this politics of revenge through bulldozer."
"I want to assure the residents of Delhi that the Aam Aadmi Party government stands by you. We will stop their bulldozers, even if we have to go to jail," the AAP leader added.
The deputy CM said that he had written to Amit Shah, appealing to him to halt the demolition drives. "If bulldozers are to be used, they should be used to demolish the houses of those BJP leaders and civic body representatives who took bribes to allow such structures to be constructed," Sisodia has stated in the letter.
BJP Plans To Raze 63 Lakh Dwellings in Delhi: Sisodia
Sisodia said that the BJP-led Delhi Municipal Corporation intends to raze 63 lakh dwellings in the city, of which 60 lakh are located in unauthorised colonies and slums.
"The BJP has made a plan to destroy all of them. First, they took money to settle them there. And now, the BJP is planning to break these houses down. The BJP will raze each and every house, every shanty in these colonies. The BJP will also demolish 3 lakh houses where the balcony has been extended or covered, or such construction has been done."Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia
"In order to take its revenge through bulldozers, the BJP is carrying out the destruction of Delhi. I have also written a letter to honourable Home Minister Amit Shah about this, how the BJP is drawing up a conspiracy of revenge by bulldozers in Delhi and has come down to destroying Delhi.
"This will be the biggest demolition in not just Delhi, but the entire country," he added.
This comes amid a phase of demolition drives being conducted in Delhi that had begun on 4 May from the Karni Singh Shooting Range area in Tughlakabad, and have spanned over areas including Rohini, Dwarka, Shaheen Bagh, and New Friends Colony.
