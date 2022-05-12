Lathi Charge, Stone Pelting at Protest Over Delhi Demolitions; AAP MLA Detained
AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan was detained by the police amid the drives.
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan was detained by the police amid a demolition drive in Delhi's Madanpur Khadar on Thursday, 12 May. Demolition drives are currently underway in several parts of Delhi, including the city's Khala area, Madanpur Khadar and KN Katju Road.
Ten people were also detained in South-east Delhi amid the demolition drives.
Incidents of stone-pelting also took place to protest against the drives undertaken by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) in Madanpur Khadar, per ANI.
"You said that you will remove encroachments. I am with you in this. But you are demolishing poor people's houses. There is not a single encroachment in this area," the AAP MLA said amid the chaos, as per IANS.
He also put out a tweet, saying, "Delhi Police has arrested me. Can imprison me, not my spirits."
"The lathi charge by the police on the people opposing the BJP's 'bulldozer system' is unconstitutional. We are against the anti-people policies of the BJP, I will always raise the voice of the rights of the people, no matter how many times I have to go to jail for this," Khan added.
Police Lathi Charge on Protestors
The police resorted to lathi charge in response to stone-pelting on police personnel and paramilitary forces.
Meanwhile, Ram Lal Solanki, one of the residents in KN Katju Road whose structure was demolished, said, "We have been residing here for the past 25 years and there was no problem. We are not Bangladeshis or Rohingyas. Decades ago we came from Rajasthan," as per IANS.
The demolition drive concluded in KN Katju Road on Thursday after some 300 shanties were demolished.
Local residents in Madanpur Khadar also accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led municipal corporations of corruption, claiming that they knew of the constructions in the area and allowed them to take place after taking bribes. However, they had now used bulldozers to demolish the same structures.
Residents also raised slogans against the police while they oversaw the demolitions. The police on the other hand warned the protestors of action if they continued their protest, NDTV reported.
Demolitions were also carried out against shops and a few multi-storey buildings in the city's Kanchan Kunj area amid protests by residents.
Hundreds of policemen were stationed there, and there were also minor tussles between them and locals, which led to a few people getting injured.
Demolition drives were also concluded on Wednesday, 11 May, in Dwarka, Lodhi Road, Najafgarh, Janakpuri, and Chaukhandi among other areas.
This comes after a demolition drive scheduled for 9 May at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh was not conducted after protests broke out in the area. Shaheen Bagh was the epicentre of anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) protests in 2019-20.
A day after the ruckus in Shaheen Bagh, a drive was conducted at the New Friends Colony (NFC) and Mongolpuri areas against alleged illegal encroachments.
(With inputs from ANI, IANS and NDTV.)
