BJP’s Vijay Sinha Elected as Speaker of Bihar Legislative Assembly

Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Vijay Sinha has been elected as the Speaker of the Bihar Legislative Assembly, ANI reported on Wednesday, 25 November.

On Tuesday, the Grand Alliance and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) had filed names of the candidates for the post of the Speaker in Bihar Assembly. The NDA nominated Sinha as their candidate, while the Grand Alliance announced RJD MLA Awadh Bihari Chaudhary as its candidate.