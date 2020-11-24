Bihar: NDA, Mahagathbandhan Field Candidates for Speaker Post

Meanwhile, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said: “We have made the first move. Our candidate filed his nomination papers much before the NDA decided its nominee. I am hopeful that our nominee will win,” reported PTI.

Yadav mentioned that Awadh Bihari Chaudhary is a fifth term MLA, and a member of the House since the 1980s. Yadav also stated that Chaudhary has a strong command over the language.