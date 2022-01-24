'BJP Used Hindutva for Power, Wasted 25 Years in Alliance': Uddhav Thackeray

Adding that the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance had shrunk after Akali Dal and Shiv Sena walked out of the bloc, he alleged that the BJP uses and dumps its allies as per its political convenience.

Thackeray said the Shiv Sena should expand beyond Maharashtra and aim to capture Delhi.

"I have accepted the challenge given by Union home minister Amit Shah that Shiv Sena should contest elections on its own," Thackeray said.

He also hit out at Maharashtra BJP leaders for attacking him over his health.