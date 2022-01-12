Shiv Sena Will Contest 50-100 Seats in UP Polls: Sanjay Raut

Meanwhile, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar said on Tuesday that his party will contest the Uttar Pradesh elections in alliance with the Samajwadi Party and other smaller parties.

"There is going to be a meeting of the alliance parties in Lucknow tomorrow. NCP UP chief will participate in that meet. We have had discussions about contesting some seats there, but after tomorrow’s meeting in Lucknow, we might decide upon the seat sharing," he said.

The 2022 state Assembly elections in five states - Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh - will begin with the first phase of voting in UP on 10 February and will end on 7 March with the seventh and last phase of the polling in the state. The counting of votes in all states will be held on 10 March.