BJP Parliamentary Board Rejig: Why Were Nitin Gadkari & Shivraj Chouhan Removed?

The biggest news from the Parliamentary Board rejig is the removal of Nitin Gadkari. It is particularly surprising as Gadkari is a former president of the BJP. Traditionally, former party presidents have been ex-officio part of the Parliamentary Board.

The first break in this tradition happened when Atal Bihari Vajpayee, LK Advani, and Murli Manohar Joshi were removed from the Parliamentary Board and placed in the Margdarshak Mandal. In retrospect, that move also seems to have been a little subjective. Murli Manohar Joshi was retired from the Parliamentary Board at the age of 80, despite being a former party president. But Yediyurappa has been brought in at the age of 79.

Nitin Gadkari has been removed when he's just 65. Another former party president, 71-year-old Rajnath Singh, still remains in the board even though he had actually removed Modi from the Parliamentary Board when he was party president for the first time (2006-09).

It would appear that Gadkari has been punished for taking independent positions and cultivating an independent image.

Gadkari has an independent image for three reasons.