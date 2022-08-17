BJP Revamps Parliamentary Board, Drops Nitin Gadkari, Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Sarbananda Sonowal and K Laxman are among the new additions to the board.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday, 17 August, dropped Union minister Nitin Gadkari and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan from its parliamentary board.
Headed by the party's national president JP Nadda, the board also included new additions such as BS Yediyurappa, Sarbananda Sonowal, and K Laxman.
The board now consists of the following BJP leaders:
JP Nadda
Narendra Modi
Rajanath Singh
Amit Shah
BS Yediyurappa
S Sonowal
K Lakshman
Iqbal Singh Laalpura
Sudha Yadav
Satyanarayan Jatiya
BL Santosh
Lalpura will be the first Sikh to have a seat in the BJP parliamentary board as a person from a minority community.
BJP Rejigs Central Election Committee
The party also constituted its Central Election Committee on Wednesday, adding Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Union Minister Bhupender Yadav, MP Om Mathur and its women wing chief Vanathi Srinivasan to the panel.
Shahnawaz Hussain and Jual Oram were dropped from the party's polling body.
