Bihar Polls: Devendra Fadnavis Appointed BJP’s Election In-Charge
The decision, effective immediately, was announced on Wednesday, 30 September.
Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis has been appointed the party's election in-charge for the upcoming Bihar Legislative Assembly elections.
The decision, effective immediately, was announced on Wednesday, 30 September, after BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda made the appointment.
Meanwhile, a crucial meeting over the upcoming polls is underway at Nadda’s residence, ANI reported. Home Minister Amit Shah, Fadnavis and Bhupendra Yadav are reportedly present at the meeting.
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.