Bihar Polls: Seat-Share Conundrum in NDA, RJD-Cong Alliance Final

The first phase of Bihar election is to be held on 28 October, with less than a month left for campaigning. On the condition of anonymity, a big Bihar BJP politician told The Quint that reports in the media about the BJP contesting 100 seats are not true, but the seats will certainly be somewhere around it.

If there is no significant change to existing plans, the candidates will be announced in two days.

When The Quint spoke to a senior leader of JDU, he clearly said that there is no basis for the news doing the rounds in the media. These are all maneuvers and the BJP itself runs these news reports, he said.

On being asked when will the seats be announced, he said: