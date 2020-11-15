Suspense Over Dy CM Post in Bihar; Sushil Modi Likely to Step Down

Amid speculations of Sushil Kumar Modi stepping down, names of Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi have come up as contenders for the post.

Sushil Modi in his tweets congratulated Tarkishore Prasad on being elected as the leader of the BJP legislature party, and Renu Devi on being elected as the deputy leader, thus hinting that the BJP might be mulling the idea of having two deputy CMs in the state, a model similar to that of Uttar Pradesh.

According to several reports, another contender for the post is Dalit leader Kameshwar Chaupal who is currently serving as a member of Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust.