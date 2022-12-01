Bharat Jodo Yatra: Gehlot and Pilot Put On Cordial Front After 'Traitor' Remark

Despite the Congress leadership's direction to maintain a peaceful status quo until the end of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, the last few weeks have been replete with Gehlot as well as Pilot’s public outbursts against each other. Last week, in an interview to NDTV, Gehlot called Pilot a “gaddar (who) cannot be Chief Minister.” “The High Command cannot make Sachin Pilot the Chief Minister... a man who doesn't have 10 MLAs. Who revolted. He betrayed the party.. is a traitor,” he had said without mincing words. In response, Pilot asserted that it was “highly unbecoming” of the state’s CM to use such words.

The Congress high command too seemed taken aback by Gehlot’s candid words — especially when the leader is on precarious ground himself after the September crisis when his MLAs did not show up at the CLP meet. Jairam Ramesh, the Congress General Secretary in-charge of Communications first reacted by saying that Gehlot is “senior and experienced political leader” and his issues with Pilot “will be resolved in a manner that strengthens the Congress party”. However, a day later Ramesh called Gehlot’s remarks “unexpected” and that the CM should not have used those words.

The Congress knows it cannot afford public brawls like this at a time when Rahul Gandhi is leading an unprecedented march across the country, in an attempt to reinvigorate the party organisation and also connect with the masses. Rahul Gandhi, in response to media queries about whether the continued face-off between the two leaders will impact the yatra, said “It will not affect the yatra and both the leaders are assets to the Congress party.”