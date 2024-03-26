Ashutosh Interview: 'Running Govt from Jail As Kejriwal Can't See Anybody as CM'

The media narrative is being spun in a way that it doesn't hold any BJP leader accountable. Kejriwal may have been arrested for some mistakes he made. The elections are underway and one of the tallest Opposition leaders has been arrested. All Opposition leaders are either being raided or FIRs are being registered against them in an attempt to send them to prison. How are all corrupt leaders only in the Opposition? How is the ED seeing corrupt practices only in the Opposition? Those associated with the BJP never see ED action. Is there even a rule of law in this country anymore? I am not saying that the corrupt should be spared but the yardstick to deal with the corrupt must be the same for the BJP and the Opposition. There should be raids on both sides. The electoral bonds matter clearly shows that there was quid pro quo. A man is arrested in the excise policy case, he donates Rs 5 crore to the BJP using electoral bonds five days later and turns an approver. How do you take Rs 5 crore from somebody who has been arrested? If you have accepted, there will be doubts in people's minds if he was released after donating or was he extorted with the raids. This is the biggest question. This is in public domain. Will there be raids on the BJP? Will you look for any proceeds of crime? The yardstick that has been set that only Opposition will be raided is weakening the democracy. Because if you weaken the Opposition, the ruling party will do whatever it wants. Democracy is not just about elections, it is about both people and Opposition being able to speak freely.