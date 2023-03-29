Amritpal Singh Releases Video, Slams Govt & Says He's Fine: Here's the Full Text
Amritpal Singh has urged Akal Takht Jathedar to call a Sarbat Khalsa or a gathering of the entire Sikh community.
A video of Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh became public on 29 March, which is his first statement after the police launched a crackdown against him on 18 March.
In the video released on Akaal Channel, Amritpal Singh says that he managed to escape from the police on 18 March and that he is safe. He also expressed his willingness to surrender.
'We need to understand, this isn't about my arrest alone. This is an attack on the Sikh community as a whole. I was not afraid of being arrested earlier and I'm not afraid now.'Amritpal Singh
''The government has followed the oppressive policies of Beant Singh's government from earlier, by imprisoning Sikh youngsters,'' he added.
He has also urged the Akal Takht Jathedar to summon a Sarbat Khalsa or a gathering of the entire Sikh community on Baisakhi.
The video is clearly from after 18 March but it is not clear when it has been shot.
Below is Amritpal Singh's full statement translated from Punjabi.
What Happened in 18 March - the Day of the Crackdown
'Waheguruji ka Khalsa Waheguruji ki Fateh,
Today I'm speaking to the Sikh Sangat for the first time since 18 March. I want to first talk about what happened on 18 March. If the government wanted to only arrest me, they could have said so and I would have surrendered. But they tried to trap me by deploying lakhs of police personnel. But Satguru Sache Patshah helped me escape.
My initial thought was that they want to prevent me from entering Malwa to prevent us from beginning the Khalsa Vaheer. So I wanted to reach Malwa somehow.Amritpal Singh
Then my internet stopped and I didn't come to know what was happening.
Now, I managed to see some news regarding what has happened. The Punjab government has crossed all limits of oppression. They have framed Sikh youngsters and put them in jails. They didn't even spare women and children.
This is similar to what Beant Singh's government did in Punjab.
I thank the entire Sangat for standing by me for speaking out against what they thought was my arrest. I thank those who protested and courted arrest. We need to understand, this isn't about my arrest alone. This is an attack on the Sikh community as a whole. I was not afraid of being arrested earlier and I'm not afraid now.
Appeal to Akal Takht Jathedar to Call Sarbat Khalsa
There was a meeting after which the Akal Takht Jathedar gave an 24-hour ultimatum to the government to release detainees. But the government challenged the Akal Takht's statement in a very petty manner. Jathedar sahab should take a very strong stand on this.
He should call for a Sarbat Khalsa on Baisakhi at Damdama Sahib. I urge Sikhs in India and abroad to take part in this so that we can discuss the challenges the community is facing. For a long time, our community has been struggling through small protests and morchas.
If we have to get our arrested youth out, we have to do this. People like Pardhan Mantri Bajeke and other such youth have been slapped with NSA for no reason. Speaking out against this injustice is our religious duty.
Jathedar sahab has said that they would go to villages and make people aware through a Khalsa Vaheer. My appeal to him is that people are already aware, he should take the lead and mobilise people against this siege that has been laid by the government.
I urge all Sikh organisations to take part with enthusiasm in this Sarbat Khalsa.
After Ahmad Shah Abdali carried out a genocide of Sikhs, a Sarbat Khalsa was held and not one Sikh was left behind. Everyone came. If we have to save Punjab, we have to take part in this Sarbat Khalsa.
As far as my arrest is concerned, it is up to God. I am in Chardkikala. No one could harm even my hair. This is an test. But God Almighty has blessed and protected me.
I once again appeal people. If we sit at home this time, the coming generation will never forgive us. I am speaking to you after a long time. Many of you may have been worried. I am in Chardikala. May you also remain in Chardkikala. Waheguruji ka Khalsa, Waheguruji ki Fateh.
