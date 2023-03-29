Amritpal Singh Releases Video, Slams Govt & Says He's Fine: Here's the Full Text

Jathedar sahab has said that they would go to villages and make people aware through a Khalsa Vaheer. My appeal to him is that people are already aware, he should take the lead and mobilise people against this siege that has been laid by the government.

I urge all Sikh organisations to take part with enthusiasm in this Sarbat Khalsa.

After Ahmad Shah Abdali carried out a genocide of Sikhs, a Sarbat Khalsa was held and not one Sikh was left behind. Everyone came. If we have to save Punjab, we have to take part in this Sarbat Khalsa.

As far as my arrest is concerned, it is up to God. I am in Chardkikala. No one could harm even my hair. This is an test. But God Almighty has blessed and protected me.

I once again appeal people. If we sit at home this time, the coming generation will never forgive us. I am speaking to you after a long time. Many of you may have been worried. I am in Chardikala. May you also remain in Chardkikala. Waheguruji ka Khalsa, Waheguruji ki Fateh.