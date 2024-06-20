Aligarh: Muslim Man Lynched Over Suspected Theft, BJP Leaders Defend Accused

Communal tensions ran high in Aligarh after an angry mob lynched a 35-year-old man, Mohammad Fareed alias Aurangzeb, on suspicion of theft. The victim’s family has called this a case of “mob-lynching” and alleged that Fareed was targeted after the mob ascertained his Muslim identity.

In the police complaint, Mohd. Zaki, Fareed’s brother, alleged that on 18 June at around 10:15 PM, when Fareed was returning home after his day job as a Roti maker, he was waylaid and attacked by a group of men in the Mamu Bhanja area of Aligarh.

“They surrounded him with the intent to kill him. They assaulted him with sticks, hockey sticks, and iron rods after identifying him as a Muslim. When my family and I were informed of the incident, we immediately rushed to the scene and transported him in critical condition to Malkhan Singh Hospital, where he was declared dead by the doctors,” the complaint reads.

Samajwadi Party workers protested the murder and said that they won't bury the dead until all the accused are arrested. The video of the attack has gone viral on social media.