'They Were Being Followed': Police After 2 Killed In The Alleged Raipur Lynching

“Chand called me at around 2 am and told me that they were being attacked by a mob when his phone got disconnected," Shoaib, cousin of Saddam and Chand Miyan, said a day after a case of alleged lynching over suspicion of cow smuggling came to light in Chhattisgarh’s Raipur district.

Chand Miyan, 23, was one of the two men who was killed, along with 35-year-old Guddu Khan. Saddam Qureshi, 23, suffered critical injuries in the alleged attack.

"Around an hour later, Saddam called my friend Mohsin, and he was heard crying for help and begging for water. He called and probably put the phone in his pocket before it got disconnected,” Shoaib claimed.