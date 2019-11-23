Who is Ajit Pawar: The NCP ‘Rebel’ Who Returns as Maha Deputy CM

Ajit’s father Anantrao was NCP chief Sharad Pawar’s elder brother. Unlike Sharad Pawar, Anantrao worked for renowned director V Shantaram. Ajit’s ambitions, however, drove him into politics, following his uncle’s footsteps.

His career graph is similar to that of his uncle’s, as Ajit has worked to gain a strong grip on Maharashtra’s co-operative sector. He has been by the side of his uncle Sharad Pawar since 1992.

While Ajit was considered the heir-apparent to the NCP chief, he had to repeatedly deny rumours that he was insecure of the entry of Sharad Pawar’s daughter Supriya Sule into politics in the 2009 parliamentary elections. While Sule and Ajit denied any competition between them, the entry of a third generation of the family into politics further strained the equations between its members. Rohit Pawar, grandnephew of the NCP chief, has been rising in importance within the NCP.