‘Costly Pencils, Maggi’: Class 1 Student’s Letter to PM Narendra Modi Goes Viral
Kirti Dubey is a first grader from Kannauj, UP.
Kirti Dubey, a six-year-old girl from Kannauj district in Uttar Pradesh recently wrote a letter to PM Modi to complain about the rising costs of things she uses in her daily life and to express her disappointment about it.
The first grader wrote the letter in Hindi. “My name is Kirti Dubey, I study in Class 1. You have increased prices immensely. Even my pencil and rubber (eraser) have become costly, the price of Maggi has also increased. When I ask for a pencil, my mother beats me. What shall I do? Other students steal my pencil,” she wrote.
She also spoke about how she went to the shop to buy Maggi for Rs 5 but the shopkeeper told her it cost Rs 7. This upset her a lot, which led to her writing this letter.
Kirti’s father, Vishal Dubey, spoke about how Kirti was upset after being scolded by her mom for asking for pencils regularly. “I have sent the letter to PMO through the registered post; my daughter wanted it to reach Modiji and she wants to hear from him, too,” he told TOI.
(With inputs from TOI).
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.