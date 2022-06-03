BJP’s ‘No-Muslim’ Rajya Sabha List: Gujarat Model’s National Edition?

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has grown in strength over the past eight years, largely by pursuing socially exclusive policies and politics, and by allowing its rank and file to incessantly disparage Muslims. Even then, recent reports that the party may possibly have no Muslim member in either House of Parliament are unsettling.

The reports appear plausible because by coincidence, the terms of the only three Muslim Rajya Sabha members of the BJP, including of Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, will end between now and August, and polls have been called for these 57 seats.

Replacement candidates for the three were not from the minority community. In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP fielded just five Muslim candidates, but none of them was successful.