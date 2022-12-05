ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi MCD Exit Poll Results: AAP to Win MCD Elections With a Landslide

The Delhi MCD Election Exit Poll Results put the BJP at a distant second, ending a 15-year rule.

The India Today exit poll on Monday, 5 December, predicted a clear victory for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi, with close to 50 percent vote share in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections that were held on 4 December.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been ruling the MCD for 15 years. The results for the same are going to be announced on 7 December.

According to the Axis My India Exit Polls of India Today, AAP is supposed to get 149-171 seats, while the BJP is likely to get 69-91 seats. The Congress is supposed to get 3-7 seats.

Axis My India Exit polls for MCD elections.

(Photo: The Quint)

As per the Times Now-ETG exit polls, AAP is supposed to get 146-156 seats while what BJP will get 84-94 seats and Congress would get 6-10 seats.

Time Now exit polls for MCD elections.

(Photo: The Quint)

NewsX exit poll gave the AAP 159-175 seats while the BJP would get 70-92. The Congress was supposed to 4-7 seats.

NewsX exit polls for MCD elections.

(Photo: The Quint)

