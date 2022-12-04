MCD Election: 5 Reasons Why This Is Nationally Crucial & Not Just a Civic Poll

This is the first pan-Delhi election after three major events – the 2020 northeast Delhi riots, the 2020 and 2021 COVID-19 waves, and the pollution crisis.

The 2020 riots did polarise the atmosphere in northeast Delhi to a great extent. The roots of that polarisation were visible even during the Delhi Assembly elections that were completed less than a month before the riots.

After the riots, the AAP faced flak from both Hindus and Muslims in northeast Delhi, for not taking a stand.

In this election, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi attacked the AAP on this issue.

Is that sentiment still there? Or have local issues taken over?

The COVID-19 waves on the other hand put both the BJP-led central government and AAP's state government under test. It is not clear how much that would be a factor.

Pollution, no doubt, is a major factor for voters in Delhi. And with the worst crisis having taken place barely a month ago, it would still be fresh in the minds of voters.