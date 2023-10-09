CVoter Survey: BJP To Win Rajasthan; Close Fight in MP, Chhattisgarh & Telangana

A recent survey for the upcoming five-state Assembly elections by polling agency CVoter predicted a close contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.
As per predictions by the survey, released on Monday, 9 October, the BJP will register a comfortable victory in Rajasthan, whereas the Congress has a slight lead over K Chandrashekar Rao's Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in Telangana.
Read on for detailed state-wise predictions:
Madhya Pradesh
In Madhya Pradesh, with a projected vote share of 44.6 percent, the Congress is expected to win 113-125 seats in the 230 seat state Assembly.
The incumbent BJP is expected to get a vote share of 44.7 percent and 104-116 seats. With a vote share of 2.1 percent, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) is also expected to up to two seats.
Rajasthan
In Rajasthan, as per predictions by the survey, the incumbent Congress under Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is expected to win only 59-69 seats with a projected vote share of 42 percent.
Rajasthan, in total, has 200 Assembly constituencies.
The BJP, on the other hand, is predicted to win 127-137 seats with a vote share of 46.7 percent.
Chattisgarh
Another state, expected to witness a close contest, is Chhattisgarh where the BJP is likely to win 39-45 seats, whereas the Congress is projected to win 45-51 seats.
The vote of BJP and Congress is expected to be 43.5 and 45.3 percent respectively.
Chhattisgarh has 90 Assembly seats in total.
Telangana
In a setback for the incumbent BRS, the survey predicted a Congress lead in Telangana. As per projections, Congress is expected to win 48-60 seats in the 119 seat Assembly. The BRS is projected to win 43 to 55 seats while the BJP is likely to win 5-11 seats.
In terms of vote share, Congress is expected to win 38.8 percent, BRS 37.5 percent, while the BJP is slated to get 16.3 percent.
Mizoram
In Mizoram, which has 40 Assembly constituencies, the survey predicted a three-way contest among the incumbent Mizo National Front (MNF), Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), and the Congress. While the MNF is projected to win 13-17 seats, Congress might register a victory on 10-14 seats. ZPM is projected to win 9-13 seats.
The predicted vote share for MNF, Congress, and ZPM is 30.5 percent, 28.3 percent, and 27.1 percent respectively.
