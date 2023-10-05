Gehlot-Dhankar Spat Explodes As Jostling For Jat Vote Intensifies In Rajasthan

His political trajectory, from the high of winning 156 seats in the 1998 Assembly polls to a sharp decline for the Rajasthan Congress in the 1999 Lok Sabha elections in Gehlot’s first term as CM, is usually traced to the Jat agitation for OBC reservations that rocked the state in the late 1990s.

Traditionally, the agricultural community of Jats, wielding decisive influence in about 40 constituencies in Rajasthan, were considered Congress voters. However, it was the first BJP Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s promise in the 1999 Lok Sabha polls that was instrumental in getting OBC status for Jats.

The Congress rout in the 2003 Assembly elections after Gehlot’s first tenure as CM is often linked to the crucial Jat factor, and in the attack on Dhankar, many felt the old trauma still haunts Gehlot.