Noida: 1 Dead, Over 300 Evacuated After Ammonia Leak at Haldiram’s

A 42-year-old worker died after an alleged ammonia gas leak at a Haldiram's building in Noida, while more than 300 others were evacuated from there on Saturday, 1 February, officials said.

The leakage was reported around 12 pm, prompting immediate deployment of police force, firefighters and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), they said. There are two adjoining units of Haldiram's in the building, one was the production unit and the other was its cooling or the maintenance unit, an NDRF official said.

"The gas leak had occurred through the valve of one of the four ammonia condensers in the maintenance unit where around 22 people were working and evacuated. One of them was taken to a hospital, where he died later," NDRF Assistant Commandant Anil Kumar Singh told PTI.